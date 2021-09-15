Diane Poppert of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) purchasing team was among those honored at a recent ceremony for recipients of the annual State of Nebraska Excellence in Leadership awards. Nominations for awards were submitted last summer and focused on outstanding service to the state during COVID-19.

“Response to the coronavirus required long-range planning, and in many situations, immediate action,” said NDCS Director Scott Frakes. “Ours is an agency that is responsible for the care of people, just like a nursing home or a hospital. At times, we needed all-hands-on-deck. Our staff responded without hesitation.”