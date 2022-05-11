New Federal Courthouse Celebrates Official Alabama Unveiling

By CN Staff

ANNISTON, Ala.—A May 9 ribbon-cutting hailed the opening of a welcome new addition to the city of Anniston—a 63,000-square-foot federal courthouse with a classic look designed to complement the community’s historic aesthetic. The public event included U.S. Government Services Administration (GSA) officials, Alabama district judges, as well as other officials and even local high school students.

The three-story courthouse features a limestone and brick façade and includes a district courtroom, a bankruptcy courtroom, three judges’ chambers and 13 secured parking spaces. The courthouse was designed to meet the standards for LEED Gold certification, and was built to serve the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

The new courthouse also provides workspace for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a bankruptcy administrator and the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services System.

Construction of the courthouse began in late 2019; the Birmingham, Ala.-based construction firm B.L. Harbert International LLC developed the design and built the new facility.

