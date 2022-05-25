The latest version of Gallagher’s award-winning site management software, Command Centre, has been released to market, providing customers with enhanced efficiency and site protection for a safer tomorrow.

Command Centre v8.70 introduces a range of features and enhancements to create operational efficiencies and improved site security, including a next-generation integration with HALO Smart Sensor. Able to detect substances in the atmosphere, as well as light, pressure, temperature, humidity, and sound, the HALO Smart Sensor integration helps sites achieve safe and healthy environments by detecting abnormalities such as a gunshot or smoke, and monitors this within Command Centre.

A complete revamp of the controller upgrade process addresses a pain point for sites carrying out multiple controller upgrades. The purpose-built controller update tool minimizes disruption to a site’s operation while providing greater situational awareness and visibility of the upgrade process. The Command Centre v8.70 release also delivers enhancements to Command Centre’s Site Plans functionality including a background color selector, enabling operators to customize the background and viewport to suit the needs of their site.

Enhanced support for third-party access solutions, including SALTO Space 6.4 support for the SALTO NCoder, and IDEMIA MorphoWave fingerprint templates on card now supported with MorphoWave devices, offer customers greater flexibility and choice in access solutions.

Gallagher