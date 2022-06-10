Compact Security Camera
VIVOTEK, a leading IP surveillance solution provider, is proud to announce the launch of the new CC9160-H compact, low-profile 2MP network camera with Trend Micro IoT Security and available CC9160-H(HS) height strip.
VIVOTEK’s CC9160-H(HS) is especially designed for 180 degree panoramic indoor surveillance with an inconspicuous design that makes it a great choice for retail, convenience stores, hotels and motels, classrooms, banking, restaurants, and small businesses. With 120dB WDR Pro for high-contrast lighting environments, the 180 degree horizontal panoramic views in 1080P provide thorough situational surveillance coverage.
The CC9160-H’s unique mounting design facilitates easy installation onto any wall. A built-in microphone further increases the level of surveillance while recording sound within a five-meter radius. Included digital input and digital output connections also add to the CC9160-H’s security capabilities.
An ideal installation height of 170cm (5.5 ft) also allows the CC9160-H(HS) height strip to capture clear facial images at eye view, even when the subject is wearing a hat or covered with a hood. The CC9160-H(HS) height strip comes in a black housing and with an option for an all-black panel.
Additional CC9160-H features and specifications include:
- Smart Stream III to Optimize Bandwidth Efficiency
- 2-Megapixel CMOS Sensor
- 30 fps @ 1920×1080
- One-way audio capability
- Event trigger and notification
- NDAA Compliance