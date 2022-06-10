Compact Security Camera

VIVOTEK, a leading IP surveillance solution provider, is proud to announce the launch of the new CC9160-H compact, low-profile 2MP network camera with Trend Micro IoT Security and available CC9160-H(HS) height strip.

VIVOTEK’s CC9160-H(HS) is especially designed for 180 degree panoramic indoor surveillance with an inconspicuous design that makes it a great choice for retail, convenience stores, hotels and motels, classrooms, banking, restaurants, and small businesses. With 120dB WDR Pro for high-contrast lighting environments, the 180 degree horizontal panoramic views in 1080P provide thorough situational surveillance coverage.

The CC9160-H’s unique mounting design facilitates easy installation onto any wall. A built-in microphone further increases the level of surveillance while recording sound within a five-meter radius. Included digital input and digital output connections also add to the CC9160-H’s security capabilities.

An ideal installation height of 170cm (5.5 ft) also allows the CC9160-H(HS) height strip to capture clear facial images at eye view, even when the subject is wearing a hat or covered with a hood. The CC9160-H(HS) height strip comes in a black housing and with an option for an all-black panel.

Additional CC9160-H features and specifications include:

Smart Stream III to Optimize Bandwidth Efficiency

2-Megapixel CMOS Sensor

30 fps @ 1920×1080

One-way audio capability

Event trigger and notification

NDAA Compliance

VIVOTEK