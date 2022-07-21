Jeff Purtell

DLR Group recently announced the appointment new principal Jeffrey Purtell (Washington D.C.) in the Justice + Civic studio. He was recognized for their leadership and contributions to the firm in the development of courts, corrections, public safety, and government projects across the country.

Purtell support projects in the Atlantic Coast and Northeast regions from the Washington D.C. office.

“Jeff’s enthusiasm for building strong client relationships drives his success in connecting us with our local, county, state, and federal agencies,” said DLR Group’s Darrell Stelling, who leads the Global Justice + Civic Studio. Purtell is actively connected with the American Correctional Association, the Design-Build Institute of America, and the National Association of Court Management, among many other organizations.

DLR Group is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse.