The Drench shower is equipped with a pull rod activated shower and push handle eye/face wash for immediately drenching of personnel that have been exposed to hazardous chemicals. The Shower provides a continuous stream of non-injurious water for 15 minutes or longer, after activation. Combination shower and eye/face wash shall deliver 30 GPM of flowing pressure from the shower head and 8.0 GPM of flowing pressure from the eye/face wash. Drench Shower is ready for installation to water supply and waste systems. Compliant with A.N.S.I. and O.S.H.A. requirements.

HEMCO