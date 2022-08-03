Dewberry Selected to Design State Psychiatric Hospital in Tulsa

By CN Staff

TULSA, Okla.—Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, announced that it has been selected to develop a program and provide conceptual and schematic designs for a new state psychiatric hospital in downtown Tulsa, near the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Medical Center. The 150,000-square-foot hospital is expected to break ground in March 2023.

Dewberry is working with both the Oklahoma State Medical Authority and Trust and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to program and design a facility that will include 100 inpatient psychiatric beds, and a mental health crisis center. The project will include an area dedicated to law enforcement that will include an additional six beds to obtain mental health assessment of those in custody, and other associated spaces necessary for the operation of an inpatient psychiatric hospital and crisis center.

Prioritizing patient, staff, and visitor safety, the project team is aiming to create an experience that implements biophilic design elements throughout, such that the architecture itself may promote and contribute to occupants’ health and wellbeing. Exterior materials, such as light buff brick and natural limestone, provide the consumer a familiar experience, while reflecting local geologic features.

“The use of material and color provides a warm, welcoming, and safe experience for visitors and consumers at this facility,” said Dewberry Director of Design Eric Vogt, AIA, LEED Green Associate, NCARB. “The design elements evoke the sense of calm and respite one might experience under an Oklahoma shade tree, providing a sense of protection, comfort, and peace.”

The facility’s design will aim to foster a restorative environment that promotes a feeling of security, healing, and calm for patients, employees, and visitors. Artwork and materials evoking the natural environment will be used throughout while incorporating features for patient safety, such as ligature-resistant furniture and fixtures, exposure to daylight, and views of the outdoors.

The four-story medical hospital is expected to be complete in 2024.