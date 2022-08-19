Interior Wall System

ICS wall panels are available in a choice of more than 100 trend-forward and classic colors or can be printed using Polyvision’s high-definition printing technology to create customizable graphics and vibrant surface imagery. Designers can also work with the Polyvision Studio Team to specify unique surface shapes for further design versatility.

Artfully merging durability and aesthetics, ICS Wall Systems are ideally suited for collaboration spaces and for showcasing brand and art elements in community spaces. Applications include hospitality and hotel lobbies; corporate offices; elevator vestibules; quick service restaurants; grocery stores and pharmacies; healthcare settings; and high foot traffic areas such as airports, stadiums and mass transport stations, among many others.

The wall panels are available in standard sizes up to 4 feet wide by 10 feet high, and are field trimmable to accommodate design alterations and electric outlet and technology cutouts. Custom sizes can also be specified.

For those desiring even further protection, the ICS Wall System is also available in Hygienic CeramicSteel – a proprietary finish that incorporates an additive of silver micro particles formulated to create a self-sanitizing surface.

Constructed from 100% inorganic materials and 99.9% recyclable, CeramicSteel is Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Bronze and SCS Indoor Advantage Gold™ Certified, meeting strict indoor air quality (IAQ) chemical emission limits for volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

