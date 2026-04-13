Napa County to Build New Behavioral Health Treatment Center

The facility, originally completed in 2019, will be redesigned to support behavioral health services and provide a modern, safe, and therapeutic environment for both clients and staff. | Photo Credit: Napa County HHSA

By Lindsey Coulter

NAPA, Calif. — Earlier this month, the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) was awarded $4.7 million through the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) Bond Round 2 to support the development of a 21,000-square-foot Behavioral Health Treatment Center (BHTC). The project will repurpose the county’s former Probation Department Reentry Facility into a modern, community-based treatment center designed to expand access to mental health and substance use disorder services. The new BHTC will expand local treatment capacity, reduce reliance on emergency systems, and improve access to coordinated, community-based care for Napa County residents.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive this full award, which reflects the strength of our project and the need for expanded behavioral health services in our community,” said HHSA Director Jennifer Yasumoto. “This investment allows us to continue building a more responsive, coordinated system of care that supports individuals on their path to wellness and recovery.”

The facility, originally completed in 2019, will be redesigned to support behavioral health services and provide a modern, safe, and therapeutic environment for both clients and staff. The design also will allow providers to deliver care more effectively, with appropriate space for treatment, collaboration and safety, helping improve both service delivery and staff experience.

Specifically, the BHTC will expand local capacity for three essential programs:

Sobering Center – Providing short-term care for individuals in crisis and offering alternatives to emergency departments and law enforcement involvement

Residential Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Withdrawal Management Program – Relocating from the Napa State Hospital grounds to improve accessibility and continuity of care

Lanterman-Petris-Short Act-designated Mental Health Rehabilitation Center – Supporting individuals with serious mental illness, severe substance use disorder, or both, and helping meet requirements under Senate Bill (SB) 43

The need for behavioral health treatment has remained strong throughout the community, according to Yasumoto. Programs like Napa County Health & Human Services’ Mobile Response Team, launched in 2022 to provide community-based interventions for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, continue to demonstrate that need.

“For example, from 2024 to 2025, our clinicians provided 25% more in-person responses—helping stabilize crises and connect individuals to care and resources,” Yasumoto said.

At the same time, expanding behavioral health treatment infrastructure has been a statewide priority due to a shortage of facilities and treatment beds across California. State programs like the BHCIP were created to address this gap by funding new and improved facilities.

“Here in Napa County, this dedicated facility expands local treatment capacity, supports the long-term sustainability of critical residential programs, and provides an appropriate setting for care, offering an alternative to emergency rooms and jails,” Yasumoto added. “It also positions the County to meet growing and evolving treatment needs, including those driven by changes in state law.”

Design and planning for the remodel are underway, led by Nacht and Lewis, which also designed the original building. Rubicon Builders of Sonoma was selected to complete construction, which is anticipated to finish in late 2026. The total investment in the project is approximately $24 million and aligns with the County’s strategic initiatives to expand access, improve equity, strengthen partnerships and close service gaps.