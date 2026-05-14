Ohio Breaks Ground on Projects Shifting Juvenile Corrections to Smaller Facilities

On May 12, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Department of Youth Services (DYS) Director Amy Ast and other state officials broke ground on a series of new juvenile justice facility projects in Grafton, Ohio. | Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Youth Services (DYS) Director Amy Ast kicked off construction of four new juvenile justice facilities in Grafton and Bedford on May 12.

The downsized sites will replace the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility and will house up to 36 youth each, rather than a single large campus.

State leaders said research tied to the governor’s Juvenile Justice Working Group supports smaller settings to reduce violence and improve safety for youth and staff.

The Ohio General Assembly funded the replacement plan through a $260 million capital investment; DYS said additional large facilities in Massillon and Circleville could be replaced in the future.

GRAFTON, Ohio – Ohio officials have launched construction of four new youth corrections facilities in Northeast Ohio intended to support safer operations and more individualized treatment in a smaller setting, part of the state’s efforts to move away from large, centralized campuses.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Youth Services Director Amy Ast marked the start of construction May 12 in Grafton, where two of the new sites will be built alongside two additional facilities planned for Bedford.

In total, the four facilities are designed to replace the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility. Cuyahoga Hills is large enough to house more than 200 youth, while each of the new sites will be capped at 36 youth.

DeWine framed the shift as part of the state’s broader effort to improve conditions and outcomes for youth in custody.

“By transitioning to downsized housing units, we’re giving the youth and staff a safer, more stable environment that is much more conducive for personal growth and rehabilitation,” DeWine said in a press release. “The ultimate goal is for youth to return to their communities with the skills they need to live up to their full potential.”

State officials said the move to smaller settings aligns with findings from DeWine’s Juvenile Justice Working Group, which concluded that smaller juvenile corrections environments can reduce violence, improve safety for staff and youth, and support more intensive, personalized treatment.

The Ohio General Assembly funded the replacement of Cuyahoga Hills with a $260 million capital investment, the release said. The new sites are expected to reflect a different design and programming approach than traditional open-dormitory models, including smaller housing units intended to support trauma-focused treatment and a modern security infrastructure.

DYS also highlighted expanded space for education and services, including classrooms, vocational training areas, mental health treatment suites, and indoor and outdoor recreation.

Ast described the projects as a system-level change rather than only a facilities upgrade.

“This initiative transcends bricks and mortar; it is a fundamental systemic transformation of our agency’s DNA,” said Ast.

The Grafton projects headed by DYS and the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission will be constructed by the joint-venture of Gilbane Building Company and Ozanne Construction Company along with Adrian Maldonado & Associates, following designs from architecture firm Bowen.

“This groundbreaking reflects the collaboration, dedication and shared commitment behind creating spaces that will support rehabilitation, opportunity and positive outcomes for Ohio’s youth and communities for years to come,” said Philip Daugherty, Project Director with Gilbane.

The two Grafton facilities will be built on property previously owned by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Village leaders said the work extends Grafton’s long-standing relationship with the state, which remains the community’s largest employer.

Looking ahead, DYS said two other large juvenile justice facilities, located in Massillon and Circleville, are also expected to be replaced with smaller housing units in the future.

This article is based on information published in a press release from the Office of Gov. Mike DeWine on May 12, 2026.