Federal Bureau of Prisons Selects Leo Technologies for 5-Year, $106 Million Contract

Under the new contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Leo Technologies will deploy its Verus platform to provide multilingual transcription, translation, search and analytical capabilities across authorized communications environments. | Photo Credit: Federal Bureau of Prisons

WASHINGTON — Leo Technologies has been awarded a five-year contract valued at more than $106 million by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to provide AI-enabled translation and transcription services supporting authorized inmate communications monitoring and investigative operations.

The award follows a broader modernization effort by the Bureau of Prisons to expand the use of artificial intelligence, natural language processing and advanced analytics across its correctional facilities. In a 2025 request for information, the agency outlined plans to improve monitoring and analysis of inmate phone calls, electronic messaging and other communications across its 120 institutions.

According to the request, the BOP sought technology capable of automatically transcribing, translating and analyzing communications to help identify criminal activity, including gang coordination, contraband smuggling, terrorism, financial fraud and human trafficking. The agency also emphasized the need for multilingual processing, risk-based scoring, link analysis tools and integration with existing intelligence systems.

Under the new contract, Leo Technologies will deploy its Verus platform to provide multilingual transcription, translation, search and analytical capabilities across authorized communications environments. The platform is intended to support the identification of actionable intelligence tied to institutional security threats, criminal coordination, contraband trafficking, gang activity, wellness and suicide indicators, and other high-risk behaviors.

The company said Verus is currently deployed in more than 250 correctional facilities nationwide and has processed more than 4.2 billion minutes of inmate communications in support of investigative and operational missions.