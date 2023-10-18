ModCorr LLC recently named Ben Crooks as Director of Operations. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in justice operations, infrastructure/facilities, and inmate programming consulting, Ben’s extensive experience will elevate ModCorr’s commitment to innovation in correctional construction. One of Ben’s notable achievements includes orchestrating strategic master planning efforts for the State of Oaxaca, Mexico’s penitentiary system. His leadership in managing intricate prison expansion projects across the United States showcases his global impact and dedication to enhancing correctional systems.

ModCorr offers rapid, efficient delivery and setup of minimum to maximum security facilities, as well as specialty units that conform to the same building codes as traditional construction. Their safe, secure, and high-quality products comply with all American Correctional Association (ACA) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.