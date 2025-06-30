The Iowa Department of Corrections has appointed Usha Chhatlani, Psy.D., as its new mental health director. A board-certified psychiatrist, Chhatlani began her duties June 6 and will be based at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.

Chhatlani brings more than seven years of experience in psychiatry to the role, most recently serving as section chief of psychiatry at an inpatient county hospital. Her background includes leading multidisciplinary teams, developing integrated care models and improving access to services for underserved and high-needs populations. She has also been a strong advocate for trauma-informed care and system-wide mental health coordination.

In her new role, Chhatlani will oversee mental health services across Iowa’s correctional system. She will provide clinical leadership and guide statewide strategies to improve behavioral health outcomes and support rehabilitative goals. Her expertise in both direct clinical practice and systems management is expected to support efforts to deliver comprehensive care and improve reentry success.

This appointment reflects the department’s continued focus on enhancing mental health care for incarcerated individuals.