Vermont DOC Teams with Nonprofit to Support Reentry Success

By CN Staff

WATERBURY, Vt.—The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) and Working Fields on April 11 announced a partnership to provide vocational services, coaching, and support to individuals reentering their communities. The non-profit also connects directly with employers to facilitate hiring and boost employee retention.

“This partnership with DOC will build upon Working Fields’ mission of overcoming workforce barriers side by side with resilient job seekers and engaged employers to foster a thriving community,” said Mickey Wiles, Founder and CEO of Working Fields. “Everyone deserves an opportunity for a fulfilling career, and providing tools like coaching and vocational services can help individuals succeed.”

These services are supported by a $1.2 million Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant awarded to DOC to expand vocational training in Vermont correctional facilities. In addition to the $150,000 for the partnership between Working Fields and DOC, the remaining grant funds helped establish a correctional facility-based culinary pilot program and enhance pathways between correctional facility and community vocational services.

“Our partnership with Working Fields not only fills a need for the incarcerated population as they reenter their communities but also Vermont employers,” said Nicholas J. Deml, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections. “Through this program, we are strengthening Vermont’s workforce, investing in the rehabilitation and successful reentry of justice-involved individuals, and building healthier, more vibrant communities.”