Jody Mays, AICP CFM, has joined CGL as an Associate—with 25 years of experience in strategic program and project management, public facilities planning and development, asset management, land use planning, public safety, and fleet administration.

Prior to joining CGL, Jody served as the Deputy Director at the County of San Diego’s Department of General Services where she was responsible for overseeing the Asset Management Division. She also held multiple leadership positions within the San Diego Sheriff’s Department for over 10 years. Jody has an impressive track record of delivering complex projects within budget and on time while ensuring stakeholder engagement and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.