LED Wallpack

Barron Lighting Group, the leader in high-quality, innovative lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the E110S series, the latest addition to their esteemed line of architectural LED wallpacks. This groundbreaking new series from Trace-Lite is set to redefine expectations for outdoor lighting with its advanced design and unparalleled efficiency.

Its slim profile is not only visually appealing but is engineered for optimal light control and distribution, ensuring zero uplight and helping to eradicate light pollution – a feature increasingly valued in today’s environmentally conscious market.

Key to the E110S series is its versatility. With field-switchable color temperatures and wattages, the fixture allows installers to tailor the lighting to suit any application effortlessly. This adaptability is complemented by the inclusion of LiteLogic Bluetooth controls, offering users complete control over their lighting environment, an essential feature for creating adaptable, user-centric spaces.

Energy efficiency is at the heart of the E110S series. Capable of delivering up to 176 lumens per watt, this DesignLights Consortium Premium qualified fixture represents the pinnacle of energy-efficient lighting. Its eligibility for energy rebates further underscores its role as a cost-effective solution for modern lighting needs.

The E110S is UL Listed for Wet Locations, highlighting its suitability for a wide range of outdoor applications.

