North Carolina Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has named Carol Torres to be the new warden of Anson Correctional Institution.

Torres previously served as security coordinator for the South Central Region.

“Warden Torres brings 28 years of experience and leadership as a correctional professional,” Ishee said. “She has hands-on experience in the special security needs of a correctional institution, and she has a deep understanding of the rehabilitative responsibilities in the successful re-entry for the 95 percent of offenders who will eventually be released. I have no doubt she will be an outstanding warden for Anson Correctional Institution.”

In her new role, Torres is responsible for all operations at the facility, which houses approximately 1,300 female offenders in medium- and close-custody housing units. A variety of rehabilitative and educational programming is available to Anson offenders, as well as vocational opportunities.

A U.S. Army veteran, Torres began her career in 1996 as a correctional officer at Sandhills Youth Center, in 1998 becoming a drill instructor for the Intensive Motivational Program (IMPACT) for first-time offenders. She was promoted to correctional sergeant at Harnett Correctional Institution in 2003, lieutenant in 2004 and captain at Scotland Correctional Institution in 2008. In 2021, she was promoted to regional security coordinator.

Torres graduated from Sawyer College in Pomona, Calif., where she studied business education and computers. She has completed NCDAC’s Peak Performance, Incident Command System for Expanding Incidents and Correctional Supervisor training programs and holds certification as a sexual assault investigator and firearms instructor.