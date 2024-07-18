i-PRO Co., Ltd. (formerly Panasonic Security) recently announced its new AI-enabled Corner Camera. Built in Japan for the rigors of correctional facilities, this exceptionally compact and robust stainless-steel camera represents the smallest form factor, which is IK11 compliant. Its ability to withstand a 70 Joule (70J) impact far exceeds the common IK10 (20J) impact ratings of similar devices.

“The i-PRO Corner Camera represents a new standard for high-security environments, providing unmatched reliability and advanced AI-powered analytics all within the most compact form factor,” said Gerard Figols, Chief Product Officer at i-PRO. “With its IK11+ 70J rating, it is clearly the most shock-resistant corner mount surveillance camera in the industry today.”

The camera’s wide-angle view (131° horizontal, 95° vertical) limits blind spots, providing full room coverage. The sensor provides a ±5° yaw adjustment and a ±5° tilt to further conform to installation requirements. An invisible IR-LED illuminates up to 15 meters using a 940nm wavelength. While the stainless-steel body exceeds an equivalent IK11+ impact rating, any attempt to tamper with the camera, from impacts to opening the case, instantly sends an alarm to operators.

The corner camera supports up to three free i-PRO AI applications simultaneously, such as AI Video Motion Detection, Privacy Guard, and People Detection. To protect prisoner privacy, i-PRO’s AI Privacy Guard feature can automatically blur faces or entire bodies, creating a redacted stream. A built-in microphone facilitates AI-based sound detection of yelling, glass breaks, and more.

For enhanced cybersecurity, the vandal-proof camera includes a secure boot feature and complies with the FIPS 140-2 level 3 standard.

The new corner camera is expected to be available in September 2024 from i-PRO’s extensive global network of resellers.

