Max Secure’s Endura Series Two Shelf Locker provides residents in psychiatric facilities, juvenile detention centers, prisons and jails with ample room to store personal effects. The Two Shelf Locker offers safety and prolonged performance in challenging institutional environments thanks to the company’s advanced proprietary Herculite polymer. The material exceeds all national and state fire codes and impact-load tests and is designed to prevent injury to self or others. The maintenance-free product is available in five color options and comes with a 10-year warranty. While the product can be wall mounted, it is free of exposed fasteners and offers no space for concealment.

