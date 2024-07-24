New Hampshire’s Expanded Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Services to Boost Incarcerated

By CN Staff

CONCORD, N.H.—The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced on July 19 that it has received federal approval of a five-year extension of its Section 1115(a) Demonstration (“1115a Waiver”). This federal authority will strengthen the ability of Granite Staters to access vital and affordable mental health and substance use treatment services.

Approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the “Substance Use Disorder, Serious Mental Illness and Serious Emotional Disturbance, Treatment Recovery and Access” 1115a waiver will enable DHHS to use innovative approaches to deliver services covered by Medicaid. It will allow greater access to substance use disorder (SUD) and mental health services, reduce overdose deaths and emergency department boarding, and increase care coordination for people in residential treatment facilities who are returning to their home communities. The approval from CMS aligns with and supports the work of the DHHS Roadmap 2024-2025, which guides the Department’s work to advance key priorities during the State fiscal year.

“Even better services to even more people!” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Today’s announcement is another positive step forward in New Hampshire’s mission to make treatment and recovery services along with mental health resources as easily accessible to Granite Staters as possible.”

“We are pleased to be able to extend and expand upon our already successful work to strengthen community-based services to people who need them,” said DHHS Commissioner Lori Weaver. “Through this waiver, DHHS has been able to work with community providers to increase the services covered by Medicaid. We are connecting more people to services, leading to better outcomes, fewer overdoses, and reduced reliance on hospital emergency departments. We are also excited to work with our colleagues at the NH Department of Corrections on an innovative new program enabled by this waiver.”

The 1115a Waiver positions New Hampshire to be among the first states to implement Community Re-Entry, a new program to provide Medicaid coverage to incarcerated individuals diagnosed with a mental illness, with a specific target to those with a substance use disorder, for 45 days prior to their date of release. DHHS is working closely with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections (DOC) to implement Community Re-Entry within the State correctional system. The goals of the program are to support people’s health needs during the critical period when they transition back to their home communities; reduce recidivism, which has a burden on state and local budgets; support successful long-term stability, wellness, and recovery; and reduce overdose deaths. Community Re-Entry is a core initiative of the DHHS Roadmap 2024-2025, as part of the “Promote Thriving Communities” strategic commitment.

“I am thrilled that the State’s 1115a waiver has been approved,” said New Hampshire Department of Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks. “When I approached the Department of Health and Human Services in the spring of 2022 regarding seeking this initiative, I was encouraged by the enthusiastic response and support I received. This initiative will allow us to preserve the excellent work we do with people during their incarceration surrounding substance use disorder and other mental health disorders. It will help us build a stronger bridge between the transition from incarceration to community healthcare providers and peer supports. The first year after an individual’s release from incarceration is a crucial time in preventing their return. This waiver will improve a person’s continuity of care and will provide better supports for people in navigating their long-term healthcare services.”

DOC and DHHS will implement the Community Re-Entry in State correctional facilities beginning January 1, 2025. The State expects to expand the program to the county correction departments to increase the number of individuals who will have access to the healthcare needed be more successful in their transitions into the community as well as their capacity to meaningfully reenter the workforce.