Dana Melton was recently honored by the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections DAC) at a special staff awards ceremony for going ‘Above and Beyond’ in the category of Operations.

Melton is a medical records associate at Nash Correctional Institution. However, not only does she work alone in this role at a very busy medical facility like Nash CI, but she became to go-to trainer for other new medical records staff. She assists with vacancies at other facilities and helps set up on-site clinics at Nash and other facilities and assists the region with special projects. She created scheduling templates in OPUS for on-site clinics and is called on regularly as a medical records expert.

The NC Department of Adult Correction recognized outstanding employees on June 27th in a celebration at the McKimmon Center at North Carolina State University.