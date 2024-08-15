BKV Group, a holistic, multidisciplinary design firm, today announced the addition of Kyle Yardley, AIA, LEED AP, as Government Managing Partner for its Chicago practice site. An industry veteran with more than three decades of experience, Yardley will support the expansion of the firm’s national government platform, which designs a range of civic facilities including city halls, justice complexes, law enforcement centers, fire stations, and civic and community spaces.

Yardley brings over 30 years of architecture experience to BKV Group, most recently working as Justice + Civic Client Leader and Lead Designer for DLR Group in Denver, where he developed law enforcement, detention and justice projects. Throughout his career, he has also designed a range of high-rise multifamily, mixed-use and commercial projects.

His design portfolio also includes award-winning government facilities such as the Englewood Police Headquarters in Englewood, Colo., which was recognized with AIA Colorado’s Award of Distinction and published in the AIA’s 2020 Justice Facilities Review, among other honors; the Cherry Hills Village Police and Fire Public Safety Building in Cherry Hills, Colo.; and the Boulder Regional Fire Training Center in Boulder, Colo.

“Government facility design is a segment of our industry with tremendous growth potential, and I look forward to working alongside my colleagues at BKV Group as we help municipalities small and large address the needs of their community,” said Yardley. “Through intentional and thoughtful collaboration, we can implement outcome-based designs that prioritize safety, efficiency and sustainability.”

Yardley holds a Master of Architecture from Texas A&M University, as well as a Bachelor of Environmental Design from Texas A&M University Studies Abroad in Florence, Italy. He is also a member of AIA Colorado.