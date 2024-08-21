Ohio Inmates Join Retired Warden for MS Fundraiser

By CN Staff



COLUMBUS, Ohio—Over a dozen of Ohio’s prisons have hosted fundraising walks to raise money for a cure for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), all organized by Tony Brigano, a retired Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) warden.

Brigano, who retired as the warden at Lebanon Correctional Institution in 2003, started Walk MS in Ohio’s prisons seven years ago. The proceeds go to the National MS Society, a 501C 3 nonprofit. His daughter, Michelle, has MS and is the driving force behind his walks. Brigano and his team walk to raise money for research in hopes of finding a cure for the auto-immune disease.

“Incarcerated adults may surprise you. Many are involved in programs and activities that not only help themselves but their communities,” said Brigano. “Many are willing to give back and I am grateful that they are giving back by supporting MS research through prison walks and donations.” Through the end of 2023, incarcerated adults donated $131,927.50 to Walk MS and Team Michelle.

“Tony has done so much work not only for the MS Society but for our incarcerated population as well. He has given them a chance to give back and make a difference in the fight for a cure for MS,” said ODRC Director Annette Chambers-Smith. “Tony has a great legacy with our agency, and I’m glad he continues to be involved through his work with the MS Society.”

Most recently, “Team Michelle” walked at Marion Correctional Institution, North Central Correctional Complex, Mansfield Correctional Institution and Richland Correctional Institution. Many waited in line to get a slip of paper to donate money, eager to participate in the one-mile walk and give back to a good cause.

“I am amazed by the support shown for those living with MS through the efforts Tony has implemented to make these walks happen,” said Ohio President of the National MS Society Julie Leggett. “We are so grateful to everyone who has contributed.

Team Michelle raised over $130,000 through these walks. The funds raised help provide programs and support to those living with MS. We cannot express our thanks enough!”

Brigano is not done yet. He still has many visits to Ohio’s prisons this year to raise more money. Below is the schedule

Brigano has set for the next couple of months:

August 20- London Correctional Institution, Madison Correctional Institution

September 4- Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution

Sept 10- Pickaway Correctional Institution, Correction Reception Center

Sept 17- Dayton Correctional Institution

October 2- Ross Correctional Institution, Chillicothe Correctional Institution

Tony Brigano started at ODRC as a social worker at Lebanon Correctional Institution in 1974. He also worked at Chillicothe Correctional Institution, the former Ohio Penitentiary, and the former Orient Correctional Institution. He served as the warden for 18 and a half years at three facilities: Southeastern Correctional Institution, Warren Correctional Institution, and Lebanon Correctional Institution.