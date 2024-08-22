Decontamination Solution

Eclipse Screening Technologies, a leader in contraband interdiction for corrections facilities, has announced a new layer of defense for chemical decontamination. The SoRite® DECON products – innovative wipes and sprays that clean and eliminate traces of harmful chemicals – can be used in mailrooms and throughout the entire correctional facility to ensure the safety of officers and inmates who are exposed to chemical substances. Eclipse is the authorized distributor of Aseptic products within corrections.



The SoRite products can be used in a variety of ways:

Facility mail screening. The SoRite DECON wipes and spray work seamlessly with the VeroVision Mail Screener to ensure complete safety and decontamination following any threat detection.

On-the-go protection for officers. Carrying the compact SoRite DECON spray and wipes allows officers to quickly and effectively decontaminate any powder or liquid threats found during cell searches and interrogations.

Comprehensive cell decontamination. SoRite DECON products can be used to thoroughly decontaminate entire cells. This guarantees that all surfaces are free from harmful substances, creating a safer environment for both inmates and staff.

Eclipse Screening Technologies