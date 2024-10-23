The Iowa Department of Corrections announced the appointment of Jared Nobbe as director of the 3rd District. As director, Nobbe will focus on enhancing service delivery, ensuring safety of staff and community in the district and advancing evidence-based practices. Nobbe brings a range of experience to the role after years of working in risk assessment, risk management, offender supervision and community-based corrections. In a statement announcing Nobbe’s appointment, Sally Kreamer, deputy director for the Iowa Department of Corrections, said, “We are confident that he will excel in this new position and continue to make a positive impact on the lives of those under our supervision.”