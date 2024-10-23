Prison-Safe Toilet Bowl Brush

Part of Briarwood Product’s Shank-free Safety Orange product line, the prison-safe, shank free toilet bowl brush features a handle made of specialized plastic that cannot be sharpened, eliminating an inmate’s ability to form the brush into a weapon. The brush also includes an anti-acid head that eliminates the growth of bacteria and mildew. All tools in the line are 100% metal-free and ideal for use in correctional facilities. All bristles are fused onto the block to ensure a secure metal-free bond.

Briarwood Products