Stefan LoBuglio

On Oct. 9, The Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) announced Dr. Stefan LuBuglio as the new director of the National Institute of Corrections (NIC). Over the course of LuBuglio’s career in corrections, workforce development, program evaluation and operational management, he has helped states, counties and cities plan and implement evidence–based justice solutions. Known for his passion for revamping criminal justice systems for fairness, efficiency and cost effectiveness, LuBuglio will use his expertise to implement a strong vision for NIC to maintain the agency’s position both nationally and globally. LoBuglio formerly served as the deputy superintendent of community corrections for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, chief of Reentry and Pre-Release Services for the Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation, and director of the Corrections and Reentry Division at the Council of State Governments Justice Center. His most recent experience includes serving as a principal with Justice Innovations and as a college/career instructor at the John L. Gildner Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents. He received his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Duke University; he holds a Master of Public Policy, Criminal Justice, and Corrections from Harvard Kennedy School; and a Doctor of Education in program design and evaluation from Harvard Graduate School of Education.