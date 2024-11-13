New Indiana Facility Designed to Address Addiction and Overcrowding  

By Fay Harvey

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — Whitley County celebrated the grand opening of its new 58,320-square-foot sheriff’s office and detention center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 29. The new facility tackles key concerns such as overcrowding and compliance and is the county’s first purpose-built space for its Jail Chemical Addiction Program, reinforcing Whitley County’s dedication to anti-addiction initiatives.

County officials were joined by community members to tour the new facility which includes a 911 dispatch center, court space, Sherrif’s Office, administrative suites, housing units and evidence-processing areas. The building’s detention center offers 248 beds across 60 prefabricated steel cells. Living quarters are organized into 12 secure classifications.

The building was constructed using steel and non-loadbearing interior partitions. The envelop is a mix of brick and corrugated metal panels that offer durability and cost efficiency. Inside, the facility was designed with efficiency, from the sallyport where detainees first arrive to the intake center where inmates are processed. Services for residents — like the kitchen and laundry — are situated near housing pods which are placed on a central raised control room, improving security and supervision. The court services, 911 emergency services, Sheriff Offices, a large squad room and wellness break rooms are situated outside of the secure area.

Elevatus, a Fort Wayne, Ind.-based architecture and design firm, collaborated with Whitley County officials and the sheriff’s department to design a facility that prioritizes functionality and adaptability, meeting both current and future community needs. The interior layout not only allows for future expansion but also reflects the county’s commitment to public safety, operational efficiency and community wellbeing.

“Modern jail facilities are not just punishment or places for people to pay their punitive debts, but they’re places where they can get healing, they can get help,” said Tony Vie, justice team lead at Elevatus, in a statement on the company’s website. “It excites me for this facility to have that influence, to serve this community.”