Metalco’s “Securite” Fence System is an anti-climb, anti-cut and anti-ligature fence solution. Made with affordable and durable tight mesh, the high-security fence can safeguard the perimeter of various locations, such as correctional facilities, commercial facilities, industrial sites or military grounds. The system can be enhanced with features such as reinforcement V-bends, razor wire, barbed wire and vandal-resistant hardware. Modular and easy to install, the “Securite” Fence System is galvanized and powder-coated for long-lasting resistance to rust and corrosion, with a variety of colors and sizes offered.

