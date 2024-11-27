Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for New Sherriff’s Office in Ohio

By Fay Harvey

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Following three major studies on the Lake County Jail that highlighted the need for new construction, county leaders broke ground Nov. 22 on a new Sheriff’s Office in Painesville, showcasing the county’s ongoing commitment to safety and security.

The new, 250,000-square-foot, three-and-a-half-story correctional facility will sit adjacent to the existing county jail, which was completed in 1990 and is regularly at capacity, to create convenience and accessibility and will increase inmate bed capacity from 355 to 405.

In comparison to the existing facility — which lacks space for adult probation, offers undersized kitchen and laundry facilities, and contains minimal space for administration needs, evidence storage other critical functions — the new facility will be designed with a focus on rehabilitation. It will incorporate features to improve inmate supervision, provide drug and alcohol treatment, enhance medical care and reduce recidivism through a post-release supervision program supported by intensive probation.

“We are extremely excited as we begin the construction of our new facility, which will enable us to better provide for our inmate population with increased medical, mental health, and drug and alcohol treatment,” said Sheriff Frank Leonbruno in a statement. “This will help us meet our goal of returning inmates to our community better than when they first arrived at our doors.”

The project’s design team includes local design-build contractor Lakeland, The Construction Group, which specializes in commercial and industrial construction, focusing on metal building systems and construction management. Providence, R.I.-headquartered Gilbane Building Company is also on the building team alongside Cleveland-based architectural and planning company K2M Design and national firm HOK. National firm PMC will serve as the owner’s representative.

“It’s been an incredible honor to collaborate with our partners in Lake County over the years to bring this vision to life,” Fahim Gemayel, founder and president of Lakeland, The Construction Group, added in a statement. “Lakeland is proud to represent Lake County in the design-build team for this historic project that will help shape a safer community and bring economic growth to our great county.”

The project, which is slated to finish in summer 2027, will also increase safety and security for law enforcement and corrections personnel, and give them a more modern place to work.

“As a representative of the community, I’ve heard firsthand from residents about the need for a more modern and efficient justice system,” said Lake County Commissioner John R. Hamercheck in a statement. “The new Lake County Safety Center project is a game-changer for our community, providing a safe and secure environment for law enforcement and corrections personnel to serve our residents. I’m grateful to be part of this effort and look forward to seeing the finished product.”

Caption for Featured Image: Key stakeholders in Lake County’s new Sheriff’s Office project took part in a groundbreaking ceremony in late November. The new facility will increase the county’s bed count and enhance rehabilitation and efforts to improve recidivism. Photo Credit: Gilbane Building Company