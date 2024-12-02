Personal Alarm System

Senstar’s PAS is a discreet, ultrasonic emergency notification and communication system. When an individual using PAS activates their Personal Alarm Transmitter (PAT) device, their location is immediately detected, identified, and distributed to ensure quick retrieval and assistance. PAS Transmitters are designed to prevent accidental activation and are activated with a push button, pull ring or self-activated in a man-down situation. A PAS Receiver decodes the modulated ultrasonic signal emitted by the PAT and can be field adjusted to reach different nominal distances.

Senstar