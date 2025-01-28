Andrew Barbee, director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives and Modernization with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), received the 2024 Peter P. Lejins Research Award from the American Correctional Association at the 2025 Winter Conference in Orlando, Fla.

Barbee joined TDCJ in 2019 as the director of the newly formed Research and Development division, leveraging his extensive policy and research background to tackle complex issues such as staff retention, program evaluation and inmate risk assessment.

The Peter P. Lejins Research Award, the highest honor bestowed on a correctional researcher by the national association, recognizes Barbee’s impact on improving operational processes and his commitment to research-driven practices. The award honors individuals who produce significant research for the corrections community and demonstrate a personal commitment to advancing the profession.