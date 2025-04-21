West Virginia Divisions of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William “Billy” K. Marshall III will serve as the next director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Marshall earned his undergraduate degree from Marshall University and is a graduate of the West Virginia State Police Academy. He served the West Virginia State Police for two and a half decades, after which he was appointed as criminal investigation director for the former West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, now Department of Homeland Security. He also served as assistant commissioner for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the state’s Bureau of Juvenile Services.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the state of West Virginia as the commissioner of Corrections and Rehabilitation,” Marshall said in a statement following his appointment. “DCR have incredible talent and people, and I was honored to represent them. I’m excited to take that West Virginia pride to the next level.”