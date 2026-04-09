Sletten Appoints Jeremy Miller to Lead Preconstruction Division

Sletten Construction Company has named Jeremy Miller as the company’s new Preconstruction Division Manager. In this role, Miller will provide oversight on all preconstruction efforts on projects utilizing alternate delivery methods in the Preconstruction group, which encompasses Preconstruction, Estimating, Commissioning and Virtual Construction.

Miller is a certified Civil Engineer with 28 years of experience in the design and construction industries. He joined Sletten in 2018, working on the company’s estimating team and driving continued growth of its preconstruction efforts.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Physics and Mathematics from Shippensburg University and a Masters in Civil Engineering from Montana State University. He was admitted into the Montana Board of Professional Engineers in 2017.