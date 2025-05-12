ModCorr | MSP has welcomed Curtis Johnston as a senior project manager, adding more than 30 years of industry experience in detention equipment and general construction to its team. Johnston has held key roles throughout his career, including project executive, project manager and superintendent.

Before joining ModCorr | MSP, Johnston served as a project executive at Cornerstone Detention Products and held senior project management roles with both Cornerstone and Southern Folger Contracting Inc. He has deep experience with the installation of detention equipment systems, including locking solutions from Airteq, Tymetal and Southern Folger.

Known for his practical field knowledge and ability to coordinate across teams, Johnston has managed a wide range of correctional facility projects. His background in both general and specialized construction will support ModCorr | MSP’s continued work in delivering secure, efficient modular solutions.

In this role, Johnston will help oversee project delivery, working closely with clients, subcontractors and internal teams to ensure quality standards and timelines are met.