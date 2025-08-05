Minnesota DOC Moves to New Streamlined Electronic Visitation Application System

Photo: State leaders first launched the program as a pilot in December 2024 at MCF-Rush City, finding that the process successfully reduced application wait times and eliminated postage costs for applicants. | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Minnesota DOC

By Lindsey Coulter

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) implemented a new electronic visiting application system on Aug. 4 that replaces its previous U.S. Postal Service-based process. This streamlined and modernized system will be applied to all visitor application processes across the state’s adult correctional facilities.

“Moving to electronic processing for visiting applications is more than just a technology upgrade, it’s also a demonstration of the DOC’s commitment to a more accessible and responsive corrections system,” said Paul Schnell, Commissioner of the Minnesota DOC, in a statement. “We know that staying connected to loved ones is vital to rehabilitation and positive outcomes. This innovation helps make those crucial relationships stronger.”

State leaders first launched the program as a pilot in December 2024 at MCF-Rush City, finding that the process successfully reduced application wait times and eliminated postage costs for applicants. Following its initial success, the program expanded in May 2025 to include facilities in Willow River, Moose Lake, Stillwater, Shakopee and Togo.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to improving access, efficiency, and communication for families and friends of incarcerated individuals,” said Crystal Brakke, Deputy Commissioner of the Minnesota DOC, in a statement. “The DOC believes in the importance of maintaining connections between incarcerated people and their families, and streamlining the application process is another step toward strong ties with loved ones and the community,” she added.

Minnesota IT Services and Minnesota DOC Visiting Administration Unit (VAU) staff developed the Formstack-based process. The team consulted Washington State DOC, which also uses the platform for its electronic applications.

Under the new process, applicants will continue to be reviewed by the four-person VAU team, which sees approximately 1,500 applications per month. There are no changes to the approval criteria, and DOC officials say the full impact of processing timelines won’t be realized until paper applications are fully discontinued. However, the new electronic process offers greater efficiency for applicants, who will receive an email verifying receipt and an email notifying them of approval or denial. According to Erik Rasmussen, head of the VAU, visiting application processing times are 6-8 weeks, which is typical.

“Incarcerated persons are still notified when an applicant is approved on their visiting list,” Rasmussen explained.” This is done via paper as we currently do not have the capability to communicate with incarcerated persons electronically.”

According to DOC officials, the shift in process will not significantly impact VAU staff members’ workloads. “The biggest impact will be discontinuing paper applications and working with applicants who don’t have access to technology or have difficulty understanding the electronic process,” said Rasmussen. “VAU will assist those applicants to ensure they can get an application submitted.”

As the program is now fully instituted, the DOC will no longer accept paper visiting applications starting Aug. 11 but will continue to process those received before the cut-off. More information is available on the DOC’s public website under Visiting Information and on each facility’s individual webpage.

Electronic visiting applications will become available for juveniles at MCF-Red Wing later this year.