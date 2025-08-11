Quick Security Scanner

The Rohde & Schwarz quick personnel security scanner delivers precise security control while ensuring user comfort. The scanner’s open architecture allows individuals to stand in a natural posture while a flat panel with transmitter antennas emits low-power millimeter waves, minimizing processing time and maximizing throughput without calibration interruptions. The scanner detects all types of dangerous objects, including weapons, plastics and liquids, by scanning the entire body.

