Illinois Confirms Hughes as DOC Director

This week, the Illinois State Senate voted to confirm of Latoya Hughes as Director of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed Hughes as Acting Director in April of 2023 after previous Director Rob Jeffreys stepped down. As Director, Hughes will oversee more than 11,000 employees across the Department’s 28 correctional statewide facilities, which currently house just under 30,000 adult inmates.

Before her appointment, Hughes served as IDOC’s Chief of Staff and Chief Inspector. Prior to her tenure at IDOC, Hughes served as an assistant state’s attorney in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, where she supervised the office’s Community Justice Centers.

Hughes is a graduate of the University of Illinois College of Law.