Rebuilding from the Inside Out: How Accessible Fitness Supports Rehabilitation and Safer Correctional Environments

Photo: Purpose-built exercise stations provide safe ways for individuals to engage in physical activity, supporting calmer units, healthier behavior, and more positive day-to-day interactions within the facility. | Photo Credit: Outdoor-Fit Exercise Systems

By Jenny Lewis, Outdoor-Fit Exercise Systems

In the world of corrections, even the smallest choices about policies, programs and equipment can have a big impact. Today, more and more people are talking about how rehabilitation, and not just incarceration will shape the future of correctional systems. At the heart of this shift is a deeper understanding of the connection between physical health, mental well-being and behavior. One of the tools analyzed and widely discussed for its quietly transformative effect is accessible, secure physical fitness.

Available fitness opportunities in correctional facilities do far more than support muscle growth or pass the time. For years, fitness was viewed as a luxury in prisons — something nonessential and often overlooked. But that mindset is shifting. These days, fitness is viewed as an important tool to address the complex relationship between incarceration, mental health and reentry success. This intersection is supported by research and increasingly recognized by correctional authorities and health advocates alike. We’re witnessing a shift in priorities: correctional leaders are no longer only asking “what’s secure?” — they’re asking “what’s effective?” And fitness is emerging as a key part of the answer.

The Mental Health Crisis in Corrections

The U.S. correctional system houses a disproportionate number of people with serious mental health conditions. According to the research data provided by the Prison Policy Initiative, 43% of people in state prisons and 44% in jails have been diagnosed with a mental illness, compared to just 19% in the general population.

The consequences of this disparity are profound. Without adequate outlets or therapeutic resources, incarcerated individuals with mental illnesses are at higher risk of behavioral issues, solitary confinement, and reoffending upon release. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) highlights that post-incarceration, individuals with mental health challenges face serious barriers to reentry, often lacking access to continuity of care, employment, housing or community support.

This isn’t just about public health — it’s also about keeping everyone safe. When facilities are overwhelmed by mental health crises, it often leads to more conflict on the inside, as well as overworked staff and burned-out officers. That’s why it’s so important to focus on proactive, preventative approaches that make life better for everyone behind the walls.

How Physical Fitness Aids Regulation and Recovery

Regular physical activity is a proven tool for improving mental and emotional well-being, especially in structured, high-stress environments. Fitness enhances mood through the release of endorphins, reduces anxiety and depression symptoms, improves sleep quality, and provides a nonverbal outlet for emotional expression and stress regulation.

In correctional settings, these benefits are even more powerful. When individuals engage in regular physical exercise, they’re not just burning calories — they’re creating routine, building self-discipline,and regaining a feeling of control over their lives. For people living in confined spaces under strict rules, fitness often becomes one of the few self-directed, goal-oriented activities they can rely on.

More importantly, regular physical activity has been shown to reduce aggression and improve emotional regulation — two factors that directly contribute to a safer, more stable environment for both inmates and staff. As the CDC points out, successful reentry begins with better health inside the facility, and exercise is one of the few tools that institutions can provide to every resident, no matter their circumstances.

Recent research in Spanish prisons underscores these benefits. A 2023 study of over 500 inmates in Galicia found that those who engaged in regular physical activity during incarceration reported higher levels of physical and mental health and significantly lower symptoms of anxiety and depression compared to inactive inmates. Notably, individuals who did not exercise experienced a marked decline in their perceived health while in prison. The researchers concluded that promoting physical activity in correctional facilities is a crucial strategy for improving inmate well-being and reducing emotional distress, factors that directly impact facility safety and successful rehabilitation.

We’ve seen firsthand how access to safe, consistent exercise can change the atmosphere in a facility. When people have a positive outlet, it doesn’t just benefit them — it makes life safer and less stressful for staff too.

A Smoother Reentry

Reentry remains one of the greatest challenges in the correctional system. Formerly incarcerated individuals experience significantly worse physical and mental health outcomes than the general population, and the first weeks post-release are especially difficult.

Physical fitness plays a role in changing that. It creates opportunities for personal transformation, identity rebuilding and even vocational training in some programs. Structured fitness routines help normalize schedules, support substance abuse recovery efforts and foster self-efficacy — all critical for individuals transitioning back into society.

When fitness becomes part of the facility culture, it creates a positive feedback loop: inmates are healthier and more focused, staff face fewer crises and reentry planning can build on a stronger foundation. As the NAMI Reentry Guide notes, continuity and connection are key. A person who builds positive habits in custody, like regular workouts and goal setting, is more likely to continue them after release, especially if supported by community inclusion initiatives.

Equipment That Supports the Mission

Of course, exercise alone isn’t a magic solution. It has to be accessible, safe and sustainable. That’s where correctional-grade fitness equipment comes in.

Correctional facilities need more than just rugged exercise machines. They need exercise stations that are tamperproof, weather-resistant, zero-power and built for unsupervised use. These systems support rehabilitation without compromising safety or operational simplicity.

From our experience, we know that when correctional-grade equipment is made available and properly maintained, it becomes an essential part of the environment, not just an amenity. Moreover, as corrections managers rethink their facility designs and post-COVID program strategies, incorporating durable, low-maintenance fitness equipment is proving to be a cost-effective way to address multiple priorities: mental health, physical well-being, safety and reentry readiness.

Fitness as a Public Safety Investment

We need to stop thinking of correctional fitness as a luxury or a security risk and instead see it as a practical, evidence-based investment in better outcomes. In facilities where mental health challenges, violence and reentry struggles often overlap, fitness offers a universal tool that’s accessible, cost-effective over time, and proven to make a difference.

Having indoor and outdoor fitness spaces also creates opportunities for skill-building. Programs like fitness certifications or peer trainer roles can give inmates practical skills and even income potential after release. When fitness is combined with mental health care, peer support and therapeutic environments, the impact is even greater.

Empowering inmates to care for their minds and bodies through fitness helps humanize the environment, reduces conflict and builds bridges to healthier lives post-release. It contributes to calmer facilities, better staff morale, and a more resilient reentry system. The body may be confined, but with the right tools, the mind doesn’t have to be.

Jenny Lewis is the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Outdoor-Fit Exercise Systems.