Cubicall Correctional Court Pods help increase judicial efficiency through secure and efficient access to the courts. Correctional Court Pods with built-in video conferencing streamline the legal process and address critical concerns surrounding security, logistics and the overall well-being of those in custody. Instead of costly, permanent buildouts, Cubicall’s prefabricated systems ship flat, are easy to assemble and can be customized to suit requirements of any court or correctional facility. They enable inmates to attend court hearings remotely, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming transfers to physical courts. This minimizes security risks associated with transportation, safeguarding inmates and law enforcement personnel. Controlled video conferencing within the confines of the facility ensure a secure legal environment.

