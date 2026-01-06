Utah Department of Corrections: A National Leader in Staffing Reforms 

Thanks to a multi-pronged approach, U tah’s D epartment of C orrections has seen employment applications increase to more than 200 per month. | Photo Credit: UDOC

By Maria Shirey, Utah Department of Corrections

In an era when correctional facilities nationwide grapple with unprecedented staffing shortages, the Utah Department of Corrections (UDC) is not merely holding its own: It’s charting a course to full staffing and waiting lists for officer positions. By mid-2025, UDC had achieved full correctional officer staffing statewide, a feat that positions Utah as a national leader in addressing the critical issue of correctional officer recruitment and retention. This success is attributed to a five-point plan centered on correctional officer compensation, public awareness/advertising, proactive applicant engagement, retention and staff investment, and overall improvements to the hiring process.

Background: Staffing Hits Critically Low Levels

The UDC prioritized a strategic focus on recruitment after a recommendation from a 2023 performance audit of the Utah State Correctional Facility by the state Office of the Legislative Auditor General. The audit highlighted critical issues in staffing, culture, safety and security — specifically, a lack of an adequate hiring and retention plan within the UDC.

“We listened to our staff. They indicated burnout was at an all-time high due to mandatory overtime,” said Executive Director Jared Garcia, who joined the department as deputy executive director in 2023. “The long shifts were not only creating a burden on our team and their families, but they were also creating potentially dangerous facilities. We knew we needed to double-down on recruitment and retention in the department, so we put focused resources toward these efforts.”

Utah’s renewed attention on recruitment and retention aligns with national trends. A 2021 survey of Correctional Leaders Association members identified these as top priorities for correctional administrators in both jails and prisons. This emphasis is further underscored by a U.S. Census Bureau report indicating the number of people employed in prisons reached its lowest point in more than two decades in 2022.

In response, UDC formalized its strategy, building upon ongoing efforts. A pivotal shift occurred with the creation of a full-time recruiter position filled by an experienced correctional sergeant. This move marked the beginning of an internal recruitment team, initially focusing on increasing the pool of qualified applicants, community outreach and rebranding advertising efforts.

Compensation: Competitive Pay and Future Growth

One of the most pressing challenges facing the department was non-competitive compensation, which led to correctional officers leaving UDC for higher-paying positions, particularly to neighboring Salt Lake and Utah Counties.

Departures peaked in March 2022, coinciding with the transition to the new Utah State Correctional Facility. With vocal support from Governor Spencer Cox and the Utah Legislature, UDC secured a substantial $20 million raise in March 2022. This investment directly correlated with a reduction in officer turnover and a significant increase in applications. Discussions with state leadership are ongoing to ensure continued competitive pay, salary decompression and overtime needs.

Since late 2022, a confluence of factors, including departmental restructuring and a change in administration, has led to a notable surge in both applicants and hires. The recruitment and retention team was realigned under the executive office, facilitating the development and implementation of a more strategic, multi-faceted approach.

Public Awareness and Advertising: Reaching New Applicants

Previously, UDC’s advertising for correctional officer positions was limited to state job portals and platforms like Indeed, yielding fewer than 50 applications per month in 2021. The department’s public image also suffered due to negative media coverage and a lack of stakeholder trust. To counter this, UDC launched a comprehensive advertising strategy, incorporating radio and cinema advertisements, and traditional flyer canvassing. In early 2023, a partnership with digital marketing agency, Target River, enabled focused digital campaigns and applicant lead tracking.

Recruitment team members adopted a proactive approach, contacting all leads within 24 hours to provide personalized outreach and invitations for physical training (PT) testing. Every applicant was contacted at least once per week and notified of their progress through the long application and background process.

Soon after implementing this marketing strategy, UDC saw applications increase to more than 200 per month. Applications have stayed consistently above 200 every month since.

UDC also invested in an enhanced media relations team and commitment to transparency with advocacy groups, government officials, the public and our staff. This addressed a local need to build awareness and change public perceptions of corrections work and supported the on-going national effort to promote the positive impact of employees in prisons, jails and community corrections.

Retention and Staff Investment: Enhancing Culture

Despite successful onboarding efforts in fiscal years 2021 and 2022, high attrition rates continued to plague the department. Recognizing this, UDC’s plan prioritized staff investment, implementing a range of improvements including expanded leadership development opportunities, enhanced mental and physical health resources, improved internal communication, increased recognition programs, employee-focused events and support resources for correctional staff families.

“Our retention goal centers around making the department a place where our staff feel purpose in their work, valued for their contributions, and have a long and successful career in public safety,” said Garcia.

The department has also placed a significant focus on training to ensure the influx of new officers are fully prepared to enter their roles and have access to ongoing development to enhance their careers long-term.

These staff investment actions have yielded tangible results. Overall department turnover has been cut in half, from nearly 20% in 2022 to less than 10% in 2025, indicating that these strategies are positively impacting retention across the entire department, not just among correctional officers.

In addition to a sign-on bonus of $6,000 for new officers, UDC also implemented a referral bonus of $1,000 for current staff members. Much of the success in hiring can be attributed to the UDC staff, who became the department’s best recruiters and ambassadors.

Process Improvements: Collaborative Approach to Excellence

The recruitment process itself has undergone several iterations to streamline and expedite hiring. Weekly meetings between the state’s HR division, the recruitment team, training division, operations division and background investigators have fostered a collaborative approach, reducing onboarding time and enhancing communication with applicants. Key process improvements include refining background checks from sequential to concurrent, streamlining checks for candidates with prior law enforcement experience, establishing a Reserve Officer Program, eliminating the polygraph exam, hiring full-time background investigators, expanding the pool of Voice Stress Analysis examiners, increasing applicant touch points with frequent status updates, scheduling PT as an invitation and implementing sign-on bonuses.

The UDC is not just addressing a staffing crisis; it is actively setting a new standard for correctional agencies nationwide. Through a comprehensive and strategic approach, UDC is not only achieving full staffing but also cultivating a resilient and dedicated workforce. This unwavering commitment positions UDC as a model for excellence, demonstrating that a collaborative and forward-thinking strategy can transform challenges into opportunities, making corrections a desirable and sustainable career path.

Maria Shirey is the Deputy Executive Director for the Utah Department of Corrections.