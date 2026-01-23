Correctional News Welcomes New Editorial Advisory Board, Industry Knowledge Council Members

Correctional News is honored to announce the latest additions to its Editorial Advisory Board and Industry Knowledge Council.

The Editorial Advisory Board includes sitting directors, sheriffs, justice advocates, and representatives from non-profit or government advocacy organizations, providing expert insights on industry trends, projects and policies.

The new Editorial Advisory Board members are:

Amy L. Ast, Director, Ohio Department of Youth Services

Ast is a seasoned leader in youth services with a deep understanding of juvenile justice. As Director of the ODYS, she oversees a comprehensive system that provides prevention, intervention and habilitative services for justice-involved youth. Her extensive experience within ODYS, coupled with her external consulting and leadership roles, gives her a unique perspective on the legal and operational complexities of the juvenile justice continuum.

Patrick “Pat” Labat, Sheriff, Fulton County, Ga.

Labat is the 28th Sheriff of Fulton County, Ga., overseeing 875 employees and an annual budget of more than $143 million. Since taking office in 2021, he has achieved unprecedented success in recruitment and retention, jail reform, courthouse security, crime prevention and public safety.

Bobby Lumpkin, Executive Director, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Lumpkin has almost 35 years of criminal justice experience, beginning as a Correctional Officer with TDCJ in 1990. He was promoted to Assistant Warden in 1999 and went on to serve in a variety of leadership roles within TDCJ, including being promoted to Director of the Correctional Institutions Division in August 2020 and Chief Operations Officer in November 2024. He was appointed Executive Director of TDCJ in September of 2025.

The Industry Knowledge Council is composed of professionals who represent the design, construction, manufacturing and owner representation sectors of the correctional and justice industry. Members serve as vital links between the Correctional News editorial team, the Editorial Advisory Board and the publication’s avid readership.

The new Industry Knowledge Council members are:

Elizabeth Falcon, Psy.D., CCHP-MH, MBA, CEO and Founder, Falcon, Inc.

Dr. Falcon is a nationally recognized expert who has spearheaded behavioral health program strategy and innovation for jails and prisons nationwide. With over 20 years of experience as a correctional and forensic psychologist, she has developed, implemented, restructured, monitored, and managed jail and prison mental health programs in over 200 facilities in 27 states.

Russell Roberts, President and Chief Executive Officer, Willo Products

Roberts was promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer of Willo Products at the start of 2026, after serving as President and Chief Operating Officer since 2023. He leads enterprise strategy, operations, and growth initiatives, bringing a holistic approach to leadership and management for technology, software, engineering, and manufacturing businesses serving B2B, B2C and BTG markets.