Type-2 FE Eckel Correctional Panels (ECP) are designed to provide a rugged and robust noise control system for jails, prisons and other high-security environments. The 57-mm-thick ECPs are flat, sound-absorbing panels with a special security fastening system that does not require existing utilities to be relocated. A quality engineered surface mounting system incorporates hidden mounting angles and special security fasteners. ECPs are suitable for corridors, cell blocks, gymnasiums and various other areas within detention centers, prisons and jails. All ECP types are available in a variety of sizes, permitting application in large or small spaces as well as restricted areas.

