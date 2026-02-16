Kansas Lawmakers Weigh Renovation, Replacement Options for Aging Hutchinson Correctional Facility

Kansas Department of Corrections officials and state lawmakers say that cramped cells, crumbling infrastructure and safety issues are persistent at the more than 100-year-old Hutchinson Correctional Facility. | Photo Credit: Kansas Department of Corrections / KCUR

Kansas lawmakers are weighing whether to renovate Hutchinson Correctional Facility or build a new facility as infrastructure problems worsen, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda told legislators the facility’s central unit — built in the late 1800s — has recurring water, electrical and plumbing failures and lacks consistent heating and cooling.

Zmuda and lawmakers said cramped cells, limited common-space access and low-visibility housing design can drive behavioral issues and increase safety risks for staff.

A 2021 assessment cited by legislators described building conditions as “fair or poor” and recommended new construction as more cost-effective than continued repairs.

No decision was made Feb. 13, but lawmakers said action may be needed within the next year or legislative session.

WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas lawmakers are discussing whether to renovate the deteriorating Hutchinson Correctional Facility or replace it with new construction as infrastructure failures and space limitations worsen over time.

At a Feb. 13 hearing, Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda described persistent breakdowns at the prison’s central unit, which was built between 1885 and 1895, and said the aging design creates operational and safety challenges.

Zmuda said the century-old unit has experienced water line breaks, electrical and plumbing outages, and areas without reliable heating and cooling.

“The age and condition of much of the infrastructure at that facility make it a real challenge for our maintenance personnel,” said Zmuda, according to an article from KAKE. “It’s a lot to try to keep up with and quite frankly, they just can’t keep up with it.”

KDOC officials also raised concerns about space constraints. Zmuda told lawmakers some cells are as small as 40 square feet, while American Correction Association standards recommend a minimum of 70 square feet, and said limited common-area space can reduce opportunities for people in custody to spend time outside their cells — conditions he said can contribute to behavioral problems.

“You confine people for too long, they’re there, they’re frustrated. They need to burn off some of that energy. People are much more conducive to change if you’re doing things with them, than just having them sit in a cell lockdown,” Zmuda said.

The facility’s open-bar cell design and low visibility can also make it harder for officers to monitor housing areas and respond safely, Zmuda said. He told lawmakers that, at times, staff can be exposed to assaults such as inmates throwing bodily fluids as officers pass by.

Lawmakers noted mounting public pressure. The report said family and friends have protested outside the prison multiple times over the past year to highlight conditions.

Rep. Cindy Neighbor, a Shawnee Democrat, said only so much can be fixed in a century-old facility and said the prison lags behind Americans with Disabilities Act standards. “Eventually, there are going to be lawsuits that are going to come, whether they’re prisoners or not,” Neighbor said.

Neighbor also questioned the financial consequences of delaying action. The report cited a 2021 assessment by a national firm that rated overall building conditions as “fair or poor” and recommended building new facilities rather than continuing repairs, calling that approach more cost-effective.

The facility currently houses about 1,800 male inmates. Zmuda told lawmakers the prison is projected to reach capacity by 2029, requiring up to 400 additional beds regardless of whether the state renovates or rebuilds. He also estimated it would take roughly three and a half years to build a new central unit once authorized, with costs he placed between $500 million and $750 million.

Lawmakers said they still need answers about what would happen to the existing facility, where inmates would be housed if demolition occurs and whether repurposing is possible. The report also noted an out-of-state placement cost of $95 per day as one factor in the discussion.

“We are at a crisis point. We are at the tipping point now, but we put this off as long as we can do it,” Rep. John Carmichael, a Wichita Democrat, said.

Notably, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s most recent proposed budget did not include funding for renovation or rebuilding of the facility. While Gov. Kelly has said that the project is a priority and included funding to build a new facility in her 2024 budget, but that funding was ultimately rejected by the state legislature, according to an article from KWCH.

No decisions were made at the Feb. 13 hearing. Rep. Bob Lewis, a Garden City Republican, said a decision may be needed within the next legislative session.

This article is based on reporting originally published by KAKE on Feb. 13, 2026.