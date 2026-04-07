Iowa DOC Names New Warden of Iowa State Penitentiary

The Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC) announced that Janie Mendez has been appointed as the new warden of the Iowa State Penitentiary (ISP) in Fort Madison.

Mendez joined the DOC in 2003 and has more than two decades of experience in a variety of leadership and frontline roles across multiple institutions. Most recently, she served as Associate Warden of Treatment at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center (IMCC) from 2021 to 2026. She was also the Treatment Services Director at ISP from 2020 to 2021, as well as a Correctional Counselor at ISP from 2012 to 2020, a Correctional Counselor at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility (MPCF) from 2005 to 2012, and a Correctional Officer at both MPCF and IMCC beginning in 2003.

“I am excited to announce Janie as the new Warden of Iowa State Penitentiary,” said DOC Director Beth Skinner. “Her deep experience across multiple institutions and her long-standing commitment to this department make her exceptionally well prepared for this role. Her leadership will strengthen ISP’s mission of safety, security and rehabilitation, and I look forward to the positive impact she will continue to have on staff and the community.”

“I am confident that Janie will lead with integrity, professionalism and a clear vision for the future,” said Deputy Director of Institutional Operations Marcy Stroud. “I look forward to supporting her as she steps into this important leadership role and am excited about the positive impact she will have on staff, operations and the broader community.”

The DOC also noted in its press release that Mendez has deep roots in the Fort Madison community, reflecting a strong commitment to both the ISP institution and the people it serves. ISP is a maximum-security facility that opened in 2015 and has a capacity of approximately 760 inmates.

“Being able to return to the ISP team truly warms my heart,” Mendez said. “It is a special place where strong, resilient staff work tirelessly to provide a safe and secure environment for the people that live there, and I am thrilled to work with them again. It is important to me to help ISP maintain its critical role within the Department of Corrections.”

Mendez holds a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice.