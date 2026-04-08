VITALSpace Adds B.I.G. Enterprises to Modular Company Lineup

VITALSpace announced it has added B.I.G. Enterprises to its family of modular brands.

I.G. manufactures custom guard booths and protective enclosures for mission-critical, commercial, industrial, government and high-security uses.

I.G. will continue operating under its existing brand and leadership, with manufacturing supported at its current facility.

VITALSpace positioned the move as part of broader momentum across its Portable Solutions Group (PSG), SteelCell and CareAffirm brands.

BALDWIN, Ga. – Modular and steel solutions provider VITALSpace announced that it has added custom guard booth and protective enclosure manufacturer B.I.G. Enterprises to its company portfolio, a move that VITALSpace says positions the company for continued growth across the modular construction industry.

According to a press release from VITALSpace, the addition expands the company’s reach with custom-built guard booths used across multiple sectors where safety and security are priorities.

VITALSpace described B.I.G. Enterprises as a manufacturer of custom guard booths and protective enclosures used in “mission critical, commercial, industrial, government and high-security environments,” with an emphasis on durability, flexible customization and responsiveness.

VITALSpace CEO Mike Smith said the company’s recent growth drove the decision to broaden its modular capabilities. “We’ve seen tremendous momentum across our companies,” said Smith. “That growth made it clear that expanding our modular capabilities was the logical next step. B.I.G. Enterprises aligns perfectly with our public safety mission, and we’re excited to welcome their team into the VITALSpace family. We will support ongoing manufacturing in their current facility with their amazing team.”

David King, Vice President of B.I.G. Enterprises, framed the move as a way to increase capacity and reach while maintaining existing service standards. “Joining VITALSpace allows us to scale our impact and better service projects in the eastern U.S., while staying true to the quality and service our customers rely on. We’re excited to collaborate across the VITALSpace brands and continue delivering custom guard booth solutions that protect people and property nationwide,” said King.

VITALSpace said that B.I.G. Enterprises will continue operating under its established brand and leadership while leveraging the broader platform “to accelerate innovation, expand capacity and support long-term growth in the custom guard booth market.”

The company also said the acquisition follows a year of production and partnership expansion across its existing brands — Portable Solutions Group (PSG), SteelCell and CareAffirm — with demand increasing in justice, industrial and healthcare markets.

This article is based on information published in a press release from VITALSpace on April 7, 2026.