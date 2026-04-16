Virginia DOC Hosts First TEDx Event at Women’s Correctional Facility

A TEDx event hosted by the Virginia Department of Corrections and nonprofit Proximity for Justice at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women featured presentations from incarcerated women and other outside speakers. | Photo Credit (all): Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Corrections

By Charlie Lange

Last month, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and nonprofit partner Proximity for Justice hosted “The Journey,” a TEDx event featuring more than 40 speakers at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women in Troy, Va.

Building on a partnership initiated by former VADOC Director Harold W. Clarke, as well as the success of a similar event hosted by the two organizations at the Green Rock Correctional Center for men in 2024, VADOC and Proximity for Justice conducted the first TEDx event in a women’s prison in Virginia on March 11.

TEDx events (with TED standing for Technology, Entertainment and Design) are independently organized and feature short, carefully prepared presentations highlighting meaningful research and new ideas to encourage dialogue, forge connections and inspire change. Proximity for Justice has organized several TEDx events at U.S. prisons, featuring leaders, victims, philanthropists, law enforcement and other justice representatives.

Event speakers included VADOC Director Joseph W. Walters, Charlottesville, Va., Mayor Juandiego R. Wade, Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania and VADOC corrections team members — as well as more than 30 incarcerated residents at Fluvanna.

According to Kyle Gibson, Chief Communications Officer with VADOC, the event was the result of nearly two years of planning after the positive reception of the 2024 TEDx presentation at Green Rock.

The event’s planning committee was made up of 10 incarcerated women, chosen by former Fluvanna Warden Eric Aldridge and Institutional Program Manager Alasia Glass based on their exceptional behavior and participation as peer mentors and program teachers. Proximity for Justice founder Delia Cohen was also instrumental in every aspect of building the program.

Gibson said the TEDx planning group began their two-year journey by truly understanding the mission behind TED talks by listening and viewing other talks. Part of that understanding, Gibson explained, centered on the requirement that each TED talk contains both an idea and a call to action.

“TEDx has the ability to spark change and bring awareness,” said Gibson. “Once that understanding was made known, they were on a mission to make a difference.”

Gibson said the committee created event flyers and encouraged the Fluvanna population to participate. From there, about 80 incarcerated women auditioned, and 31 were ultimately selected. The committee also broke off into teams to search for artists within the population to complete the art gallery and backdrop, as well as programs initiated in the facility to highlight in classrooms during the event. Finally, planners selected 13 guest speakers from the community to perform and attend.

Gibson said that the organizing committee purposefully arranged the show to highlight women’s unique journeys through their incarceration. One performance focused on the differences in the experience of incarceration between men and women. Another Fluvanna resident spoke on how the different rooms in the prison it impacted her life, such as raising her daughter through a program in the gym.

Other topics included aging in prison, empathy for victims gained through the VADOC’s Victim Impact Class, the effects of intimate partner violence, and the dog adoption program from the facility’s partnership with our partner FETCH a Cure.

The event also featured spoken word, poetry and musical performances showcasing the talent of the women at Fluvanna.

“The TED talk was instrumental in giving women in Fluvanna a voice,” said Gibson. “Each speaker did more than just deliver remarks. They were also very open and made sure that those in attendance left with a richer perspective about their experience in the criminal justice system.”

More than 200 invited attendees from the facility and community took in the event, with some commenting that it was the best TEDx event they went to, according to Gibson.

“I want to thank all of our speakers at the TEDx event, whose stories were inspirational to everyone in the audience,” said Director Walters. “I appreciate the opportunity to participate in the event and also thank everyone who worked so hard to organize it.”

Gibson particularly lauded the tireless efforts of Cohen and the planning committee to edit talks and perfect stage presence, including a months-long memorization process.

He also said the department has discussed the potential for a future TEDx event with Proximity for Justice.

“The VADOC hopes that the collaboration with Proximity for Justice will help to build an even better culture at our facilities for our corrections team, the population we serve, and stakeholders across the Commonwealth and the United States,” said Gibson.

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