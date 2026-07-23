The KryptoMax® stainless steel detention key cabinet is fully customizable to provide a secure, tamper-proof key-storage solution that exactly matches client requirements for key counts, key/lock types and mounting configuration. Designed and built for intensive use, the detention key cabinet features 16-gauge stainless steel construction throughout with an attractive #4 polished finish, and the door is attached with a continuous, tamper-proof, stainless steel piano hinge. The cabinets can include one or more swing-out panels to store hundreds of keys. The cabinets can also be designed and configured for mounting to countertops, floors, walls or insets for flush mounting into wall with trim flange.

KryptoMax