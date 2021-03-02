Eco-Friendly Visitor Badges

Primera Technology has produced the first RoHS compliant visitor badge stock comprised of biodegradable materials. Now correctional facilities don’t have to sacrifice print quality when transitioning from harmful plastic visitor badge printers to a more sustainable and cost-effective visitor management option.

Add an extra level of security to your visitor badge management system by printing in full color. Enhanced photos, logos and color bars can quickly identify visitors and the areas they are permitted.

Primera’s high-resolution color visitor badge printers utilize USB 2.0 connectivity and can integrate seamlessly with virtually any windows-based or Mac OS-based visitor management software on the market.

Primera