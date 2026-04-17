Actall Welcomes Steven Manifold as Fractional Chief Marketing Officer

Real-time location systems provider Actall Corporation has appointed Steven Manifold as Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

In this newly created role, Manifold will work closely with Actall’s leadership team to strengthen the company’s market positioning, sharpen its go-to-market strategy, and build a structured demand generation engine to support growth across existing and emerging markets.

Manifold has over 25 years of B2B marketing leadership experience. He has held senior roles at IBM and Pegasystems, and served as Chief Marketing Officer at real-time location intelligence company Ubisense. He is the founder of Tayona Digital and creator of planning application B2B Planr. Manifold is also a contributing writer and IMPACT Awards judge at CMSWire, regularly writing about topics including revenue operations, marketing technology, strategy and branding for senior B2B marketing leaders.

“Actall has built an incredibly strong foundation in secure environments where accuracy and reliability are critical,” said Manifold. “I’m excited to be part of the Actall team, working on the next step to define that value clearly for new audiences and build the programs that support consistent demand and growth.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Steven to the Actall team,” said Actall CEO and Founder Bob Hampe. “His combination of strategic thinking and execution discipline is well suited to this stage of our growth. As we continue to evolve the platform and expand into new markets, his input will help us sharpen our positioning and build a more structured approach to capturing these new opportunities.”

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